Richard Crieg "Rick" Hasty
Bear - Richard Crieg "Rick" Hasty, age 73, of Bear, DE, passed away after a brief illness on March 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a committal service will be held with full Military Honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Rick's name be made to The , woundedwarriorproject.org or mailed to The , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675, the , P.O. Box 2025, Milford, NH, or the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713. Please reference First Lieutenant Richard C. Hasty.
