Richard Crieg "Rick" Hasty
Bear - Richard Crieg "Rick" Hasty, age 73, of Bear, DE, passed away after a brief illness on March 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rick's committal service has been RESCHEDULED for 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.