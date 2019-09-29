|
|
Richard Cutts Rust
Cashiers, N.C. - Richard C. (Dick) Rust, son of the late Philip Goodenow Rust and Eleanor Francis Rust died on Monday, September 23, 2019. Dick was born in Wilmington, DE and grew up in Thomasville, GA.
He attended Tower Hill School and prepped at The Hill School before graduating from Williams College and receiving an MFA from Yale. While he taught in the art department at the University of Georgia in Athens, Dick was primarily a painter, drawer, and printmaker, but most importantly, an original and creative thinker.
Although Dick moved away from Wilmington in 1948, he loved the Brandywine Valley. He told many stories about his early childhood spent surrounded by his mother's sisters and their families including 35 first cousins. He honored the family traditions and history even while he lived in England and southern Georgia.
He is survived by his brothers, Francis G. Rust and wife, Angela, and Henry Rust and wife, Joan. His oldest brother, Philip G. Rust, Jr. predeceased him. His daughters, Pim Rust, Anissa Rust, and Vina Rust along with their mother, his first wife, M.L. Visumitra Pramoj, survive. He is survived by his wife, Amy Chase. His survivors also include his nieces, Jenny Carothers, Sindi Westberg, Missy Rust, and Tabitha Bradley and their families.
Interment will be private.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019