Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Helena Roman Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Richard D. Flynn Sr. Obituary
Richard D. Flynn, Sr.

Wilmington - Richard D. Flynn, Sr. passed away on the morning of August 17, 2019. He was the oldest retired Delaware State Trooper and a U.S. Marine who proudly served his country during World War II.

He is survived by his daughter Kathleen A. Smith (Arthur), son Richard D. (Leah), grandchildren Bridget Sleitweiler (John), Angela Shafer, Tonya Smith-Christman, Katie Flynn and Richard D. Flynn III. Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, sister-in-law Barbara Nolan, numerous nieces and nephews and a devoted daughter-in-law Lucy Elliot.

Mr. Flynn was predeceased by his wife Jeanne Nolan Flynn, parents Frances and Ruth Trumbauer Flynn, brothers Francis, James and William Flynn, and a sister Ruth Flynn Schneider.

At the time of his passing Mr. Flynn was in the care of the Arden Courts and the family was deeply comforted by their understanding and compassion during his stay.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Helena Roman Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Camp Barnes, 37171 Camp Barnes Rd. Frankfort DE 19945, would be appreciated.

For online condolences, please visit

www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
