Richard Darwin Stell (M/Sgt.Ret)
Newark - Richard took his final flight into God's heaven on Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was born in 1936 in Salem, New Jersey to parents John and Margaret Crist. He attended Salem High School and was in the United States Air Force for 8 years. During that time, he was stationed in Montana, Las Vegas, California, Germany and Morocco. In 1964, he joined the Delaware Air National Guard and served as a loadmaster on both the C-97 and the C-130 aircraft for 25 years. He was very proud that he had traveled to 55 foreign countries and all 50 states. He also worked at the DuPont Chambers Works for 35 years. He graduated from Del Tech Community College with an Associate Degree in business.
He was married to Leanne Smith Stell for 56 years. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by daughters Laurie Lorah (Mark) of Newark, DE and Lisanne Kyle (Jody) of Norwalk, CT, granddaughter and light of his life Annabelle Grace Kyle,
brother Dr. John P. Crist (Jean) of Portsmouth NH, sister Donna Robinson of Salem, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date. No flowers please.
Contributions can be made to First & Central Presbyterian Church, 1100 Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19901 or Friendship House, 1503 W. 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
For an expanded obituary, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 10, 2020.