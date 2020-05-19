Richard "Dick" Doughty



Dover - Richard "Dick" Doughty passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, DE from Covid-19. He was 93.



Dick was born on July 9, 1926 and raised in Fair Haven, New Jersey. His family (Doughty and Parker) were among the original settlers of Fair Haven and Little Silver dating back to the 1760's. He lived in the Applebrook section of Middletown, NJ for most of his life. He graduated from Rumson Fair Haven High School and Rider College in 1851. During WWII he served as a Gunners Mate 3rd Class on Merchant Ships with convoys to Europe and the Mediterranean. He completed his Navy Service in the Philippines. He had a 40 year career in retail management in nation chain stores retiring in 1991.



He was a hardworking man who always had time for a smile. He will be remembered as a friendly loving and easygoing man. He was a member of the Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ for over 60 years. He spent every summer swimming and enjoying the ocean with his wife, family and many friends. May he find peace after a long and happy life and find the perfect spot on the shores of Heaven. He'll be greatly missed.



He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Gloria (Hoffman). She now resides in Dover, DE. Surviving are; two daughters, Leslie Hensley (Evan) and Susan Murphy of Dover, DE; a son, Richard Doughty (Joan) of Eatontown, NJ. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Evan, Dylan, Timothy, Trevor and Elise.



Thanks to the staff at Westminster in Dover for their care in his last years.



Burial and services will be private in the Fairview Cemetery Middletown, NJ.



Arrangements are by the Torbert Funeral Chapels in Dover and the Thompsons Memorial Home of Red Bank, New, Jersey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store