Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Beers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Beers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Beers Obituary
Richard E. Beers

Newark - Richard E. Beers, 81, of Newark died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019. A viewing will be held at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Services will be at the funeral home January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment at All Saints Cemetery will immediately follow. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -