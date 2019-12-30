|
Richard E. Beers
Newark - Richard E. Beers, 81, of Newark died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019. A viewing will be held at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Services will be at the funeral home January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment at All Saints Cemetery will immediately follow. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020