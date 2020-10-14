Richard E. Bennett
New Castle - Richard E. Bennett, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Born in Binghamton, NY on August 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Ruth (Wilson) Bennett. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a Machinist for Electric Hose and Rubber Co. for over 20 years. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed golfing, shooting and riding his Harley motorcycle. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline Louise (Gargione) Bennett. He is survived by his children, Betty Ann Bennett of Greensboro, NC, Richard Bennett (Sabrina) of Rootstown, OH, Charles "Juda" Bennett (John) of New Hope, PA, Robert F. Bennett, Michael D. Bennett (JoAnne) and Barbara L. Shinholt (Mark), all of New Castle; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.
