Richard E. Manchester, III
Newark, DE - Richard E. Manchester, III age 49, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2019 in Newark, DE.
He was born on January 22, 1970 in Wilmington. He graduated from Wilmington High School, attended Fairmont State University and worked for Comcast in Baltimore, MD.
Richard loved fishing and golf. He was a member of the Delaware Mobile Surf-Fisherman's Association helping with their many committees, especially with their Special Olympics.
He is survived by his parents, Richard E. II and Barbara A. Manchester, his brother, Mark D. Manchester and his fiancée, Jennifer Coleman, his uncle James A Maio, cousin, James A. Maio, Jr, and his grandmother, Corinne A. Maio.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019