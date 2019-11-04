Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Manchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Manchester Iii


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Manchester Iii Obituary
Richard E. Manchester, III

Newark, DE - Richard E. Manchester, III age 49, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2019 in Newark, DE.

He was born on January 22, 1970 in Wilmington. He graduated from Wilmington High School, attended Fairmont State University and worked for Comcast in Baltimore, MD.

Richard loved fishing and golf. He was a member of the Delaware Mobile Surf-Fisherman's Association helping with their many committees, especially with their Special Olympics.

He is survived by his parents, Richard E. II and Barbara A. Manchester, his brother, Mark D. Manchester and his fiancée, Jennifer Coleman, his uncle James A Maio, cousin, James A. Maio, Jr, and his grandmother, Corinne A. Maio.

His funeral and burial will be private.

To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -