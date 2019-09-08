|
Richard E. Smith
Wilmington, DE - Richard E. Smith, age 90, died at home on September 4, 2019.
He was born in Chester, PA to George Washington Smith and Irene Lewis Smith and was the last surviving of nine children.
Richard was pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie D. Smith, in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Richard E. Smith Jr. (Andrea), and Wayne B. Smith (Donna); his granddaughters Stephanie L. Smith (Phil), Annette M. Horack (Tim), and Kelly L. Bell (Jeff); and his great-grandchildren, Angelina, Lydia, Logan, Oliver, and Liliana.
Richard graduated from H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Navy for two years in Hawaii, rising to the rank of Seaman First Class. He worked at the Dupont Experimental Station, predominantly as a craft supervisor, and retired after 40 years of service.
Richard was a Master Mason of Granite-Corinthian Lodge for 55 years, a member of Fraims Senior Center, and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Richard loved reminiscing. He had an excellent long-term memory and enjoyed sharing stories about his childhood and family, his time in Hawaii while serving in the U.S. Navy, and his work years. In addition, he loved march music and displaying flags on patriotic holidays. Richard also collected Marilyn Monroe memorabilia and milk bottles, a portion of which he donated to a local museum. He was generous with his sign-painting skills, hand lettering Christmas balls for family, friends, and work associates and doing sign work for churches regardless of denomination.
A viewing at 10 A.M. and funeral service at 11:00 A.M. will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 900 N. Washington St., Wilmington, DE on Friday, September 13, 2019. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019