Richard Edward Riblett
Wilmington - Richard Edward Riblett of Wilmington, DE and Kennett Square, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, PA. He was 76 years young.
Richard was a fun-loving and doting father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter Ellie (Scott) and his granddaughters, Gracie, Maggie and Lucy Bailer. He is also survived by his beloved fiancé Pam Jordan and her children, Kathy (Scott), David (Susan), Scott (Teresa), Michael (Betsy), and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cassie, Adam, Ruby, Katherine, Carter, Chase, Fred and Harry. He is survived by his older sister, Frannie as well.
Richard was born in Beaver Falls, PA to Harry Calvin Riblett, Sr. and Anna Allen Riblett on January 22, 1943. In 1946, the family moved to Delaware and settled on Riblett Lane. As relatives followed and the family grew, Richie, as he was affectionately known, and his cousins spent long days running around the back fields, riding horses, and eventually fixing up cars.
Richard found his love of flying as the son of the owner of Superior Airways Flight School. After beginning his flying career as a helicopter pilot in the National Guard, Richard enjoyed his profession in international corporate aviation. He never thought of flying as a job, but more of a passion. An avid collector of all things automotive, Richard possessed an unwavering interest in mechanical objects, antique tools and restoration projects.
He had a fondness for watercraft, stemming from youthful summers spent sailing and waterskiing with his older brothers, sister and their adventuresome friends at their cottage on the Chesapeake Bay.
Richard enjoyed playing and listening to many types of instruments and music, but he especially delighted in fast-picking bluegrass music and 4-part harmony vocals with a resounding baritone effect.
As a chef at home, he was stalwart; ever the food scientist experimenting to find the best recipe for his families' favorites, such as salsa, sauerkraut, homemade bread and chocolate chip pancakes. He loved to nourish his loved ones with delicious meals peppered with life lessons about the importance of honesty, unpretentiousness and integrity.
With a slightly mischievous and sharp sense of humor, cracking jokes until his last day, Richard brought a relaxed happiness to everyone he knew, encouraging all of his kids to slow down, enjoy life, and have some fun.
A visitation with the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, DE. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19382 or The Kennett Food Cupboard, 136 W. Cedar Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019