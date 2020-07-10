1/
Richard Elwood Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Elwood Wilson

Newport - Age 83, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice on July 3, 2020.

Born on November 22, 1936 to Elwood Woodrow Wilson and Helen Beatrice (nee Spencer) Wilson in Lewes, DE.

Richard retired after 35 years of service for Hercules Research Center as a pipe insulator and retiring with 26 years of service from Sears & Roebucks Company as a part-time supervisor in the package pick-up area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 58 years Rosalie Ruby (nee Markow) Wilson. Richard was always a hard worker, enjoyed making people laugh, and a dedicated and loving husband to Rosalie and father to Connie Leuzé (Jim), Deborah Connell (Alfred), Thomas Wilson (Mary), William Wilson (Kathie), and Donna Wilson Altemus (Randy). He also leaves his memory to his loving sister, Carol Lee (nee Wilson) Wyatt; and his wife, Elizbeth R (nee Becker) Wilson. Richard dearly loved his 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff members who cared for Richard at Christiana Care and Seasons Hospice.

Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Richard's name to a charity your choice.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved