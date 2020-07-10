Richard Elwood Wilson



Newport - Age 83, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice on July 3, 2020.



Born on November 22, 1936 to Elwood Woodrow Wilson and Helen Beatrice (nee Spencer) Wilson in Lewes, DE.



Richard retired after 35 years of service for Hercules Research Center as a pipe insulator and retiring with 26 years of service from Sears & Roebucks Company as a part-time supervisor in the package pick-up area.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 58 years Rosalie Ruby (nee Markow) Wilson. Richard was always a hard worker, enjoyed making people laugh, and a dedicated and loving husband to Rosalie and father to Connie Leuzé (Jim), Deborah Connell (Alfred), Thomas Wilson (Mary), William Wilson (Kathie), and Donna Wilson Altemus (Randy). He also leaves his memory to his loving sister, Carol Lee (nee Wilson) Wyatt; and his wife, Elizbeth R (nee Becker) Wilson. Richard dearly loved his 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff members who cared for Richard at Christiana Care and Seasons Hospice.



Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Richard's name to a charity your choice.



CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store