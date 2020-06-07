Richard F. Hickman, Jr.Delaware City - Passed away on June 5, 2020.Rick was born and raised in New Castle, Delaware. He was a proud 1982 graduate of William Penn High School. After graduation, he continued his education and graduated from Goldey-Beacom College in 1987.Rick had several careers during his life. He owned his own business, he worked for many years in his family's business and most recently, he was employed at Lowe's Home Improvement. He was a hard worker and dedicated employee.Rick treasured and adored his children. He enjoyed all aspects of his children's lives particularly cheering for them on the soccer field. Rick was laid back and easy going. He enjoyed fishing and cooking, especially seafood and barbecue.He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Hickman.Rick will be dearly missed by his children, Julia, Hunter, and Ashley; his former wife, Lisa; and his father, Richard. He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Julian (Frank) and Holly Proffitt (David); his loving nieces and nephew; and one great nephew.Relatives and friends may call at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle., DE 19720, on Wednesday, June 10 from 10:00am-12:00pm. The celebration of life for Rick will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will take place at St. George's cemetery.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of ChristianaCare and Einstein Hospitals for their dedicated care of Rick during this incredibly challenging time.In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions to be made to Caregiver Relief Fund at ChristianaCare or COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund at Einstein Healthcare Network.