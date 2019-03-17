Richard F. "Rick" Napolski



Wilmington, DE - Richard F. Napolski "Rick," 67, of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.



Rick was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Sophie (Ogonowski) and Walter Napolski. He was a graduate of John Dickinson High School and served in the Delaware National Guard. Rick worked as a shift supervisor for the DuPont Company for over 20 years. His hobbies included boating, fishing, golfing and playing the drums. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Walter, Jr.



Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bridget (Ruff) Napolski; his children, Noreen M. Esposito (Robert) and their children, Derek and Vincent of Bear and Richard H. Napolski (Tara) and their son, Nicholas of Newark



Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Online condolences may be made at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019