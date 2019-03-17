Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Napolski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. "Rick" Napolski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. "Rick" Napolski Obituary
Richard F. "Rick" Napolski

Wilmington, DE - Richard F. Napolski "Rick," 67, of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

Rick was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Sophie (Ogonowski) and Walter Napolski. He was a graduate of John Dickinson High School and served in the Delaware National Guard. Rick worked as a shift supervisor for the DuPont Company for over 20 years. His hobbies included boating, fishing, golfing and playing the drums. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Walter, Jr.

Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bridget (Ruff) Napolski; his children, Noreen M. Esposito (Robert) and their children, Derek and Vincent of Bear and Richard H. Napolski (Tara) and their son, Nicholas of Newark

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Online condolences may be made at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now