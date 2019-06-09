|
Richard F. Robinson
Wilmington - Richard F. Robinson, 82 of Wilmington, passed away May 30th 2019, following a short illness.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne M. Robinson, children are two daughters, Christine (her spouse, Robert) Dunning, Kathaleen (her spouse, Andrew) Cyckowski and son, Matthew Robinson, one brother, William Robinson (spouse Barbara) and two sisters MaryEllen Morano and Donna Corcoran (spouse Patrick) seven grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Harold T. and Frances Grant Robinson; three brothers, Harold, Raymond and Burton Robinson; and his son, Timothy M. Robinson.
He was one of seven children and known as peace maker in his family. He was a very loving person. Richard worked 39 years at DuPont, and retired a computer systems analyst and programmer. He was also in the Delaware National Guard Reserves for 28 years and rose to rank of Command Sergeant Major.
After retirement, he worked 8 years for the City of Wilmington as the Supervisor of the Crossing Guards
Richard was a former Financial Secretary and Treasurer of Polish Library Association, Treasurer of Polish Council and served many years as the Parade Chairman of Pulaski Day Parade, along with being a member and chairman of City of Wilmington Democratic Committee.
Richard enjoyed bird watching crabbing, gardening and especially traveling with his wife, to many places, Visiting many countries and taking yearly cruises.
A viewing will be held at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home on Wednesday, June12, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery, in lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19805.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019