Richard "Dick" F. Whaley
Laurel - Richard "Dick" F. Whaley, 89, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Laurel on April 1, 1930, one of seven children of the late Clarence F. and Mary E. Whaley.
Dick graduated from Laurel High School with the class of 1949 where he played football. A few years later he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for 20 years, and retired in 1971 as a Sr. Master Sergeant. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 19 in Laurel and the Delmar Post 8276. Always interested in serving his beloved Laurel, he went to work as the town manager for Laurel and then retired again in 1988. After retirement he went on to serve on the Sussex County Board of Appeals. A true hobbyist, he enjoyed going to auctions looking for collectibles with his wife Connie. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and master gardener who enjoyed working in his yard and rabbit hunting.
He is survived by sons, Philip Whaley and wife Laura Springham of Chincoteague, Virginia, Mark Whaley and wife Sue of Laurel and Blair T. Whaley and wife Amy Lowe of Laurel; grandchildren, Eric Whaley and wife Carrie, Melissa Wright and husband Chad, Patience Murray and husband Dale and Chelsea Whaley; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madelyn, Ryan, Sean, Kenniss, Bailey, Cora and Benjamin Lloyd, Jr.; a sister, Arlene Conaway and husband Preston; brothers, Robert Whaley and wife Adell, Alan Whaley and wife Sug, Jack Whaley and wife Lorraine, Doug Whaley and wife Patty and Wayne Whaley and wife Helen; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Connie L. Whaley.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, and also on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00, followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00. Pastor Larry Whaley will officiate. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963.
