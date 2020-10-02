1/1
Richard Foster Humphrey
Richard Foster Humphrey

Richard Foster Humphrey, husband of Judy Hertzler Humphrey, succumbed September 8, 2020 to injuries suffered in a car crash. He was a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, and a resident of Waynesboro, Augusta County at the time of his death. Dick was born on January 25, 1938, Wilmington, Delaware to Roland O. and Mabel Messick Humphrey. He was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilmington. Dick had a long career as a Chemical Engineer with DuPont de Nemours Company in Waynesboro, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
