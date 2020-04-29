|
Richard Francis Bengermino
Wilmington - Richard Francis Bengermino was born October 24, 1933 in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He passed away on April 22, 2020 at 86 years old in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a son of the late Nicholas and Mary Bengermino (née) Della Rezza.
Richard lived with his wife Eileen Bengermino (née) Tuttle in Middletown, Delaware where they retired in 2005. Richard worked as a shop steward for Pantry Pride/Food Fair stores for 25 years where he belonged to the teamsters union.
He was a car enthusiast and was a member of the Ferrari Clubs of America since 1973.
Richard is survived by two daughters. Rita Bengermino of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and Diane Cellini (née) Bengermino of Havertown, Pennsylvania where she resides with her husband Michael Cellini. Richard has two grandchildren, Natalie and Dominic Cellini. Richard is also survived by four step children, Robert Seganti, Brian Seganti, Donna Steel (Seganti), and Scott Seganti.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Saint Bernadettes in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. The burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetary at 626 Baily Road, Yeadon, Pennsylvania 19050.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020