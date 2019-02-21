Resources
Wilmington, DE - Richard G. Howell, age 84, passed away at Shipley Manor on

Saturday, September 3, 2016.



Born on January 29, 1932, and raised in the Bancroft Parkway section of Wilmington, Rich was the only child of the late Annabelle G. Howell. He was a 1950 graduate of Wilmington High School, and later served as a PFC in the Marine Corp having fought in the Korean War. He worked two jobs at a time most of his life, including driving a bus, working behind the soda counter at Eckerd's, for many years as a lab technician at the Getty Oil Refinery, and as a bartender at the Hotel DuPont, to name a few. He proudly recalls getting every job he applied for. He was active until his golden years when his lifestyle included weight lifting, jogging, walking, swimming at the Y or scuba diving. Rich loved to maintain a meticulous yard with lush vegetables and noteworthy flower gardens. Another passion and talent he possessed was expressed on canvas with his impression styled oil paintings, many of which were sold at

various exhibits.



Richard is survived by his son Steven Howell of Bear, daughters Karen Howell, Laura Drupieski and her husband Bill, Betsy O'Donald and her husband Tom, all of Wilmington, and Amy Howell of Lewes, DE.



Richard's final place of rest is at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
