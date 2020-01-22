Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Wilmington - Richie Realey, 60, a lifetime resident of the Wilmington area died on January 21, 2020 after battling multiple health issues.

Son of Edie and the late Richard Realey, Sr., Rich grew up in the Willow Run neighborhood and graduated from Conrad High School in 1977. During his working career, he had jobs at General Motors, University Plaza Acme, Bear Alignment Center, Penny's Mens' Department, Gordon Jewelers, and most recently Kay Jewelers. Richie was a large man physically with a large personality, and large heart to match. He loved to have a good time and to make sure that others were also having a good time. St. Patrick's Day was always a special occasion for him.

Rich is survived by his mother, Edie Realey; his sister, Michelle L. Feby (Rob); 3 nephews: Patrick, Conor (Nikki) and Alex; and 1 Great-nephew, Torin.

A viewing will be held from 1-3pm, Sunday, January 26 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway. Private interment will be at Grace Episcopal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring the memory of Richard Realey by sending a contribution to Grace Episcopal Church (where his family have been longtime members), 4900 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
