1/1
Richard "Dick" Gee Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Gee

Wilmington - Richard "Dick" G. Gee of Wilmington, DE, age 83, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dick was born on April 29, 1937 in Newark, DE to the late Herbert Seymour Gee and Mildred (Hobson) Gee.

Dick was a 1955 William Penn High School graduate and 1959 University of Delaware graduate. He taught in the Christina School District from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. Dick then worked for 5 years at The Independence School. He coached girls basketball and was a lifeguard in the summer. Dick was always helping people and made many friends. He was very outgoing and will lovingly be remembered for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Gee; 4 children: Richard "Rick" Gee Jr (Lisa), Wendi MacAllister (Jim), Amy Dolan (Mark), Scott Gee (Cindy); 8 grandchildren: Michael MacAllister, Caitlin Ponte, Taylor Gee, Colton Gee, Connor Gee, Kyle MacAllister, Christian Dolan, Cassidy Dolan. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Gee, Jr.

Services for Dick will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Heart Association" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved