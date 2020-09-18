Richard "Dick" Gee
Wilmington - Richard "Dick" G. Gee of Wilmington, DE, age 83, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dick was born on April 29, 1937 in Newark, DE to the late Herbert Seymour Gee and Mildred (Hobson) Gee.
Dick was a 1955 William Penn High School graduate and 1959 University of Delaware graduate. He taught in the Christina School District from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. Dick then worked for 5 years at The Independence School. He coached girls basketball and was a lifeguard in the summer. Dick was always helping people and made many friends. He was very outgoing and will lovingly be remembered for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Gee; 4 children: Richard "Rick" Gee Jr (Lisa), Wendi MacAllister (Jim), Amy Dolan (Mark), Scott Gee (Cindy); 8 grandchildren: Michael MacAllister, Caitlin Ponte, Taylor Gee, Colton Gee, Connor Gee, Kyle MacAllister, Christian Dolan, Cassidy Dolan. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Gee, Jr.
Services for Dick will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Heart Association
" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.