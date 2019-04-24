|
Richard H. Gantly
- - Richard H. Gantly passed away April 19th, 2019.
Dick was born in Boston, MA., to the late Henry McCann and Alice Gantly. He has been a resident of Wilmington DE for more than 50 years. Dick was a successful business owner and president of Tire Supplies Inc.
Dick is survived by his children Richard and Linda Gantly, his sister Rose-Mary Bohannon, her son Richard Bohannon, his girlfriend Kim Murphy, and their two children Brendan and Devyn. Dick's extended family included two surviving stepchildren Kathy Williams (Derek) and John Miller, one predeceased stepchild Hubert Dexter Miller. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 pm, on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE 19805. A viewing will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Dick was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony's Church and was a selfless pillar in his community. He was strong in faith and committed to his causes. To honor Dick's giving nature, please consider a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor or the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019