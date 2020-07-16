1/1
Richard H. "Doc" Parker
1927 - 2020
Richard H. "Doc" Parker

Lewes - Richard Henry Parker, known as "Doc" to family and friends, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 92.

He was born in Pulaski, NY, son of the late Edward and Isabelle (Rickard) Parker. After graduating from Pulaski High School in 1945, he enlisted with the US Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Cornell University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Doc went on to work for Atlas Powder Company, where he met and fell in love with Lucille Kennedy. They were married for 44 wonderful years before she passed away in 2004. Atlas Powder Company became ICI and afforded Doc the opportunity the travel all over the world as a member of their international business department.

Doc was a member of the Men's Luncheon Club and was a devout member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. He also enjoyed listening to classical music, especially the Philadelphia Orchestra. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person and a man of few words.

In addition to his late parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Doc is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Hamory, his nieces and nephew: Kathy Trapnell (George), Richard Hamory (Claire), Karin Erdossy (Garth), and Robin Kelleher (Jack); 13 great-nieces and nephews; 4 great-great- nieces and nephews; and his family on the Parker side: sister-in-law, Judy Parker; and nieces and nephews, Cindy DeFore (William), Diedre Smith (Steven), Andrew Parker, and Diane Parker Zovro.

Services for Doc will be held privately with his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doc's memory can be made to St Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
