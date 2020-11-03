Richard Haines HarriesWilmington - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, November 2, 2020.Dick was born on August 28, 1930 in Upper Darby, PA. He moved to Delaware in 1941, graduated from Claymont High School in 1948 and the University of Delaware in 1952. While there he played varsity golf and basketball and served as the senior class president. Upon graduation from college, Dick was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. In August 1952, he married his college sweetheart, Ellen McQuaid, and they spent their honeymoon travelling to El Paso, Texas where he reported for duty at Fort Bliss. Following discharge from the Army, Dick began working for the DuPont Company and retired as a manager in the Information Systems Department after 35 years. Subsequently he had a second career as vice president of Day Data Systems, a subsidiary of Day and Zimmerman in Philadelphia, PA. Dick was introduced to golf by his father at the age of twelve and was a dedicated player all his life. He served on the DuPont Board of Governors from 1981 to 1986. He was also the vice chairman of the McDonald's L.P.G.A tournament in 1987 and 1988. Dick had been actively involved in the University of Delaware Alumni Association since graduation and along with his wife, Ellen, received the 2003 Outstanding Alumni Award. Both Dick and Ellen also volunteered at Emmanuel Dining Room and Meals on Wheels.He is survived by his beloved wife Ellen, of 68 years; four children, Kathleen (David) Glover, R. Keith (Maria) Harris, Virginia Burbridge, and Gregg (Betsy) Harries; eleven grandchildren, David (Ashley) Glover, Andrew (Megan) Glover, Daniel (Jessica) Glover, Beth Glover, Michael Hill, Kristen (Sean) Devlin, Julie (Thomas) Cotter, Jacob Harris, Kailey (J.D) Lyberger, Matthew Burbridge, and Rachel (Christopher) Koeppen; and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia Nowland, and 14 nieces and nephews.Relative and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 6, at 12:00noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilm., DE 19803. Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Thursday, November 5 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Interment will follow mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.