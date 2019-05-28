Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard Harry Mahoney


1935 - 2019
Richard Harry Mahoney Obituary
Richard Harry Mahoney

Elkton, MD - Richard Harry Mahoney, 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Elkton, MD on February 6, 1935, he was the son of the late Harry and Emily Miller Mahoney.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Mahoney retired from Getty Oil Refinery where he had worked for 34 years. He had attended Union United Methodist Church and loved time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. He also enjoyed fishing and playing his banjo and guitar.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly Broadwater Mahoney; children, Richard Mahoney (Judy), Michael Mahoney (Lauren), Mark Mahoney (Vivian), and Karen Handy (Mike), all of Elkton, MD; sisters, Ann Holt, Linda Schaener and Janice Fazenbaker; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mahoney was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Alan.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday May 31 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Season's Hospice in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on May 28, 2019
