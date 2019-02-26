Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & So. Harrison Sts.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & So. Harrison Sts.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Richard J. Bartkowski, Sr.

WIlmington - Honorable Richard J. Bartkowski, Sr. passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He served as City Councilman at Large for the City of Wilmington for 28 years. Rich's other passions included making kielbasa, visiting national parks and thoroughbred horse racing.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnne (Oboryshko) Bartkowski; 5 children, Anne (Carl), Rick (Noelle), Judy (Jim), Marybeth and Paul (Betsy); 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as Dziadek; his brothers, Stan, Bill and Jim; his sisters, Marie and Sr. Marie Victoria and the family dog, Fern. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Len, Gene, John and Joe and by a sister, Toni.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & So. Harrison Sts.,Wilmington, DE. Visitation will be in church starting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in the Crypt of the Sacred Heart, Cathedral Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

