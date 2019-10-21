|
Richard J. Bernardo
Newark - Richard J. Bernardo, age 82, of Newark DE, passed away surrounded by family at Christiana Hospital on October 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Vincent, Sr. and Mary Bernardo, and devoted husband of the late Linda S Bernardo. Richard was a graduate of Wilmington HS, class of 1955, and Goldey Beacom College. He served his country in the US Army and later worked as a research assistant for DuPont until his retirement.
Richard was quick to make people smile with his favorite phrase, "It'll cost you a nickel", and never met a stranger. A staunch believer in the US Constitution, he relished political discourse. In his later years he enjoyed golf, singing with the St. Margaret of Scotland choir and being a member of the Cadillac Allante Club. He loved to travel, especially to Florida to visit his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was predeceased by his son Carmen, and brother Vincent Jr. He is survived by his son Peter, daughter Theresa (Steve) Brooks, grandchildren Natalie, Sarah and Davis, brothers Dominic Sr and Paul, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins..
Visitation will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2451 Frazer Rd. Newark, DE 19702 on Thursday October 31, 2019, from 10 to 11 am, with a Mass service to immediately follow. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 200 Continental Dr, #101, Newark, DE 19713. For Online condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019