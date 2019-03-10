Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Richard J. Cleveland Obituary
Richard J. Cleveland

Newark - On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Richard J. Cleveland Sr. of New Castle, DE, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 78. He will be remembered by his wife of 46 years; his 4 children; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Roy E. Cleveland Jr.; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Coughlin and Roy E. Cleveland Sr.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 10-11:30 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Rich's life will take place at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
