Richard J. Cleveland
Newark - On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Richard J. Cleveland Sr. of New Castle, DE, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 78. He will be remembered by his wife of 46 years; his 4 children; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Roy E. Cleveland Jr.; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Coughlin and Roy E. Cleveland Sr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 10-11:30 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Rich's life will take place at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019