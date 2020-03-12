|
|
Richard J. "Dicky" Hall
Wilmington - Richard J. "Dicky" Hall, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Dicky was the son of the late Theodore and Helena (Samluk) Hall. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School. In 1963, Dicky began his 20 year career as a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department beginning with his appointment to Engine Co. No. 2 "A" Platoon before retiring in 1983.
Dicky is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Elaine D. (DiEmedio) Hall; his daughters, Pam Lipka (Richard) and Heather Cashdollar (Gary); his grandchildren, Kyle Lipka and Zoey Cashdollar; his brother, Sam Hall; and his brother-in-law, Tom DiEmedio. He was also survived by his children, Anna Marie, Cindy, Vicky and Richard Hall.
Family and friends may visit from 1 to 3 PM on Wednesday, March 18 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020