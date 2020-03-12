Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dicky" Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dicky" Hall Obituary
Richard J. "Dicky" Hall

Wilmington - Richard J. "Dicky" Hall, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Wilmington, DE, Dicky was the son of the late Theodore and Helena (Samluk) Hall. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School. In 1963, Dicky began his 20 year career as a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department beginning with his appointment to Engine Co. No. 2 "A" Platoon before retiring in 1983.

Dicky is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Elaine D. (DiEmedio) Hall; his daughters, Pam Lipka (Richard) and Heather Cashdollar (Gary); his grandchildren, Kyle Lipka and Zoey Cashdollar; his brother, Sam Hall; and his brother-in-law, Tom DiEmedio. He was also survived by his children, Anna Marie, Cindy, Vicky and Richard Hall.

Family and friends may visit from 1 to 3 PM on Wednesday, March 18 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.

For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -