|
|
Richard J. Zimny
Wilmington - Richard J. "Sonny" Zimny, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wilmington, Sonny was the son of the late James and Helen Zimny. He began his career as a sheet metal worker for Pusey and Jones. He then worked his way up from journeyman to construction superintendent with the Heat and Frost Insulators Local Union 42 before retiring in 1999 after 39 years.
Sports were an important part of Sonny's life, especially baseball and basketball. Through the years, Sonny coached his sons' baseball and basketball teams. He enjoyed coaching for many Little League, Baby Ruth and Semi-Pro baseball teams. Sonny was instrumental in forming a youth basketball league at Stanton Elementary School.
When spring came, Sonny loved that is was time to play ball. He was President of the Five Points Athletic Association, where he managed and played on their softball team. He also won State Championships with the Maida's Pharmacy softball team.
In his leisure time, Sonny enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan.
Family was everything to Sonny. He was always there for his family. He never missed attending any of his children's and grandchildren's events. Many special memories will be treasured from the summers spent with his family at South Bethany Beach. Sonny will be remembered for being honest and straight-laced, as well as a true people person.
Sonny was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary L. (Joyce) Zimny; his parents; and his brother, Mike Zimny. He is survived by his sons, Richard M. Zimny and his wife, Susy, and Robert C. Zimny and his wife, Mary; his five grandchildren, Cody Chan, Ian Chan and his wife, Nicole, Samantha Grotegut, Jacob Zimny and Alison Zimny; his three great-grandchildren, Hailey and Cole Grotegut and Clover Chan; his brothers, Frances Zimny and his wife, Norma, and John Zimny and his wife, Betsy; his sisters, Doris Zdrojewski, Helen "Sissy" Krzyzanowski, Jean Maida, and Kathleen Washall and her husband, Tom; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Friday, April 12 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Sonny's Life will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019