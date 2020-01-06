|
|
Richard Joseph Woodward
Hockessin - Richard Joseph Woodward, age 88, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Hockessin, DE.
Dick was the son of Richard Henley and Genevieve MacMaster Woodward. He was born in New York City in March 1931 and spent his childhood there. He attended St. Bernard's School in New York City and later graduated from St. Paul's School, Concord, NH and from Princeton University, with honors. He served as a field artillery officer during the Korean War then moved to Wilmington, DE for a 39-year career with the DuPont Company.
For most of his long career, Dick worked in corporate communications. As associate director of public affairs, he was responsible for strategy and programming of DuPont's advertising campaigns.
He is best remembered as the sponsor and promoter of the world's first human-powered airplane, Gossamer Albatross. A pedal-powered glider that was flown across the English Channel in 1979 to world acclaim, a congressional gold medal and two dozen prizes and awards. The airplane was designed by Dr. Paul MacCready using DuPont products.
Dick was president and treasurer of the Delaware Zoological Society and a member of several other community boards. He was a longtime member of the Wilmington Rotary Club, the Wilmington Country Club and the Explorer's Club of New York City.
Dick was predeceased by his parents and beloved sister, Mary Hopping Woodward. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, JoAnne Duffy Woodward and by his two children, son Richard Phillips Woodward and wife Jean Williams-Woodward and daughter Jean Woodward Maher and his five grandchildren: Jed and Wyatt Woodward and Samuel, Madeleine and Isabelle Maher.
Services will be at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Thursday January 9. Visitation will start at 9:30AM followed by Mass at 10:30AM. Burial will follow in the church graveyard.
In lieu of flowers, please remember or the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020