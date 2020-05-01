Richard Kellam Campbell
Hockessin - Age 91, passed away on Friday, May 1 in Hockessin, DE.
He was born on December 24, 1928 in Bobtown, VA to George and Mildred Kellam Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Lee Jones Campbell and his sister, Doris Mae Custis. Richard is survived by his three children: daughter, Jane Thomas (and husband, Skip) of Silver Beach, VA; daughter, Martha Bogdan (and husband, Barry) of Jacksonville, FL; and son, Gary Campbell (and wife Debra) of Newark, DE; his sister, Barbara Phillips (and husband, Jack) of Newport News, VA; five grandchildren: Todd Thomas of Newark, DE, Jason Richard Thomas of Clemmons, NC, Paige Bogdan Sheedy of Washington, DC, Matthew Lee Bogdan of Philadelphia, PA and Richard Kellam Campbell II of Newark, DE; four great-granddaughters: Cara Lee Thomas of Newark, DE, Evelyn Thomas of Clemmons, NC, Charlotte Lee Sheedy and Cora Elizabeth Sheedy of Washington, DC.
Growing up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Richard pursued a variety of childhood interests, including riding his pony in the countryside, long haul trucking, training racehorses with his father and, his most rewarding pursuit of all, his marriage to Charlotte Lee. Shortly after beginning their courtship, Richard began his service in the United States Army and was deployed at the end of WWII to patrol Japan. Shortly after his return home from Japan he was married to Charlotte Lee, and they began their family together while he attended the University of Miami in Florida. Richard was then called back to serve in the Korean War. Richard served as a member of a heavy mortar section in the 31st "Polar Bear" Infantry Regiment, earning the promotion to sergeant during the drive across the 38th parallel into North Korea. After returning from Korea the family settled in Wilmington, DE as Richard began his career with the DuPont Company and finished his studies and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Much to the delight of their kids and grandkids, Richard and Charlotte Lee headed south once again after his retirement, making a home in Rehoboth Beach, DE that would serve as a family hub for many more years to come. In retirement, he enjoyed his daily walks on the boardwalk during the offseason, an almost-daily lunch date at local restaurants with Charlotte Lee and, of course, the Philadelphia Eagles.
During this time of uncertainty, a celebration of Richard's life and a graveside service will be held at a later date at the Belle Haven Cemetery in Belle Haven, VA located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Arrangements will be made by the Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, VA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made online to VITASCommunityConnection.org.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.