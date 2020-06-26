Richard L. Williams
New Castle - Age 95, departed this life on Sat., June 20, 2020. He leaves his daughter, Paula Williams; 4 grands, Tyreaf Brown, and Kristen, Maija and Richard Rowland; 12 great-grands and a host of other family and friends. His Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Thu., July, 2, 2020 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm, DE 19805; viewing from 9-10:45 am. Burial in Gracelawn. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.