Richard "Dick" LyonsMiddletown - Richard J. "Dick" Lyons, Sr., died on May 19, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Middletown, DE, after a long battle with Cancer. Dick was born on October 8th, 1936, in Chester PA.A Memorial will be held for immediate family at The Delaware Veterans Cemetery, where Dick will be interred with Cathy upon her departure from this earth.To view full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com