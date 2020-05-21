Richard "Dick" Lyons
Middletown - Richard J. "Dick" Lyons, Sr., died on May 19, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Middletown, DE, after a long battle with Cancer. Dick was born on October 8th, 1936, in Chester PA.
A Memorial will be held for immediate family at The Delaware Veterans Cemetery, where Dick will be interred with Cathy upon her departure from this earth.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.