Richard M. Hughes
Wilmington - Richard M. Hughes, 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.
Richard was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Edna (Lambert) and William E. Hughes. He was a graduate of Brown Vo-Tech and he attended the University of Delaware. Richard served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War II and then worked as a procurement manager for the Naval Department at the Philadelphia Naval Yard for over 15 years. After that he worked at Crane Ammunition Depot until 1974 and as a realtor for over 10 years, retiring in 1986. His hobbies included boating, fishing and reading history. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Doris Elizabeth (Stape) Hughes in 2009, his daughter, Linda Diane Hughes in 1959, his sisters, Charmaine Rutkowski and Carol Balaguer and his brother, William E. Hughes.
Richard is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl L. and Jimmie Taylor of North East, MD; his son, Rick M. Hughes of Pike Creek; his grandsons, Ryan and Kyle Banker and his great-grandson, Jax Josephson.
Funeral services will be held at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 Noon, where friends may call after 11 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Paws for People, 703 Dawson Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.