Richard M. Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Hughes

Wilmington - Richard M. Hughes, 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.

Richard was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Edna (Lambert) and William E. Hughes. He was a graduate of Brown Vo-Tech and he attended the University of Delaware. Richard served his country in the Army Air Corp during World War II and then worked as a procurement manager for the Naval Department at the Philadelphia Naval Yard for over 15 years. After that he worked at Crane Ammunition Depot until 1974 and as a realtor for over 10 years, retiring in 1986. His hobbies included boating, fishing and reading history. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Doris Elizabeth (Stape) Hughes in 2009, his daughter, Linda Diane Hughes in 1959, his sisters, Charmaine Rutkowski and Carol Balaguer and his brother, William E. Hughes.

Richard is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl L. and Jimmie Taylor of North East, MD; his son, Rick M. Hughes of Pike Creek; his grandsons, Ryan and Kyle Banker and his great-grandson, Jax Josephson.

Funeral services will be held at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 Noon, where friends may call after 11 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Paws for People, 703 Dawson Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved