Richard (Dick) Marvin Johnson
Wilmington - Richard (Dick) Marvin Johnson, age 86, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Horton, KS and was the son of the late Marvin and Bernice Johnson. Richard graduated from Westmore H.S. in 1952 and Washburn University in Topeka, KS. He was a Korean War veteran and served from 1953-1957 in the Navy aboard the destroyer U.S.S. LeRay Wilson in the Pacific - Far East Theater.
Richard was the beloved husband of Loudell (Horton), with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Kimberley Cushing (Mark), Pamela Hotchkiss (Chris), Stacy Walsh (Tom), and his five grandchildren - Rachel, McKenzie, Sara, Logan and Thomas.
He was employed by the E.I. DuPont Company for 32 years. During his career at DuPont, the family lived in Topeka, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago and Wilmington. Upon retiring from DuPont, Richard and Loudell started their own business, the Johnson's Tax Service, which they owned and operated through 2015 when he was 80 years old.
They enjoyed traveling with their friends and went on 15 cruises, including Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, and the Caribbean. They also enjoyed their family vacations to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee and Kentucky. Richard enjoyed football and was most thrilled to witness his beloved KC Chiefs win their second Superbowl last year!
All services will be held privately. Our family would like to thank his caregivers from Senior Helpers and Seasons Hospice. Your kindness will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Wounded Warriors
Project, 370 Seventh Ave., Unit 1802, New York, NY 10001 or woundedwarriorproject.org
.
