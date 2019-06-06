Services
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
609 E. Market St.
Georgetown, DE
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
609 E. Market St.
Georgetown, DE
Bridgeville - Richard Melson Calhoun, 88, passed away at his family home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born to the late John Ewell Calhoun and Myrtle Lingo Calhoun on September 28, 1930 and raised in Georgetown.

Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a professional house mover and merchant. Richard served on the board of the Delaware State Fair and as an active member of the Indian River Fire Company.

As an enthusiastic horseman, with an extensive carriage collection, he served as President of the Delmarva Driving Club and a director of, and participant in, Return Day.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Dawson of Rehoboth Beach; and brother, Frank L. Calhoun of Washington, DC.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sylvia Short Calhoun; and five nephews.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 pm. A time of visitation will take place Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Delaware State Fair, P.O. Box 28, Harrington, DE 19952.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019
