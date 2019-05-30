Richard Michael Maloney



Garnet Valley, PA - Richard Michael Maloney, age 77 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 in the arms of his beloved wife after battling Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. A devoted and loving husband, Rich always said," His wife was his joy." Born in Bethlehem, PA, he and his wife have resided in Garnet Valley since 1990, previously residing in Wilmington, DE. Richard served in the Special Services Division of the U. S. Army. He earned a B.S. from West Chester State College and an M.Ed. from the University of Pittsburgh and taught health and physical education and coached soccer and tennis at Hanby and Springer Junior High Schools in Delaware retiring in 1994. He was an entrepreneur, had an ice cream business and rental properties.



Devoted to his faith, he belonged to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for the past 49 years and participated in numerous community outreach programs. He will long be remembered as a regular on the local tennis scene, a Middle States ranked player, finalist in the Delaware Over 35 Tournament and member of the Wilmington Racquet Club, where he served on the Board of Directors. He was an avid St. Joseph's University basketball fan, loved music, dancing, antiquing and outdoor activities of all kinds including: biking, hiking and tennis; and traveled extensively with his wife throughout North America and Europe.



He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Maloney; mother, Frances (Orefice) Maloney Rowland; stepfather Stewart Gary Rowland and 2 brothers, Patrick & Frank Maloney. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary E. (Landis) Maloney; a brother, George Rowland (Veronica Gustin), sisters-in-law, Jane Maloney & Lynda Maloney; nieces & nephews, Patrick Maloney (Courtney), Jennifer Irons (Rob), Megan Maloney, Frank Maloney(Sasha), Michael Maloney, and cousins, Peggy Burnett (Charles), Liz Hampton, Gretel Smith (Tom) and Charlene Wederbrand (Eric). Visitation will be held on Monday, 9:45-10:45AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilm., DE followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment, Saint Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville Twp., PA followed by a luncheon.