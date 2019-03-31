Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Richard "Pete" Moss


1951 - 2019
Richard "Pete" Moss Obituary
Richard "Pete" Moss

Wilmington - Age 68, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019.

Born February 12, 1951 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Lillian and Harold Moss. Richard was a kindhearted guy who loved a good party, enjoyed a loyal circle of friends, and had a great sense of humor. His passions included golf, magic, history, politics, technology, playing the piano, and his beautiful family.

Richard is survived by his brother, Stuart Moss; nieces, Jessica Knox (Billy) and Rebecca Moss; his two daughters, Laura Cantagallo (Adam) and Melissa Stewart (James); and his grandson who he adored, Connor Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to www.fightEHE.org.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
