Richard N. "Dick" Kalmbacher
Wilmington - Richard N. "Dick" Kalmbacher, age 85, son of the late Carl and Nora Kalmbacher, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, after battling cancer. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Dick was a dedicated Christian who devoted many years to the prison ministry of Outreach of DE; He talked to everyone he met about salvation in Jesus. Dick made 9 trips into China where he carried in Bibles. He was an active member of Bible Fellowship Church. Dick was devoted to his family and was a wonderful father and grandfather. "Rest easy, one day the circle will be unbroken with a joyful reunion in heaven."
Dick is survived by his son, Richard B. Kalmbacher (Suzanne); daughters: Deborah Hicks (Mike), Denise Miles, and Cynthia Ferlin (Jerry); stepson, Chris Riddagh; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kalmbacher; brother and sister-in-law, Carl Kalmbacher (Charlotte); and 2 grandsons, Jason Hicks and Luke Duzan.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Dick's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prison Outreach of Delaware, PO Box 7633, Newark, DE 19714 or Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
