|
|
Richard Nelson Moyer
Wilmington - 1935-2020
Richard Nelson Moyer recently of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully in his sleep on April 12, Easter Sunday 2020. He was 85 years old.
The son of Harold John Moyer and Anna Nelson Moyer, 'Dick' was born March 25,1935 in Elizabeth, NJ. He grew up in Summit, NJ. with his sister Nancy and the family dogs: Curley and Pepper. A talented musician, gifted with perfect pitch, he studied piano at the Summit School of Music, played tennis at The Summit Tennis Club and tended the family's Victory garden during the war years. He had a keen interest in identifying WWII aircraft as they flew en route from California over their house just before landing in nearby Newark, NJ. Memorable family summers were spent in Maine and formed a deep impression on him.
He earned an academic scholarship to Cornell University where he was a member of Sigma Kappa fraternity. Following in his father's footsteps, he studied chemical engineering and graduated in the 5-year degree program in 1959.
Following college, he lived in Buffalo NY where he began his lifelong career with DuPont. In the early 1960's, he was awarded two patents related to early polymer film technologies. In 1961 he married Carolee Decker of Factoryville, PA. Pursuing his childhood interest in flying, he took flying lessons and earned his pilot's license. In 1969 they moved to Wilmington, DE where Dick continued to work for DuPont until his retirement in 1994. After Carolee's death in 1970, he married Josephine (Jody) Baldwin to whom he was married until her death in 2009. He was an avid tennis player and skier and spent many winter holidays skiing in Zermatt, Switzerland and Snowmass, Colorado. He and Jody were members of 'The Interpreters' an a cappella choral group in Wilmington. Outside time was devoted to his many passions and interests: photography, gardening and music. Summers were spent at his beloved cottage on Beech Hill Pond in Otis, Maine where he enjoyed home projects, his mahogany Chris Craft boat and waterskiing. He and Jody travelled widely and frequently with trips to Hawaii, Japan and Europe, especially Switzerland.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Josephine Baldwin Moyer and is survived by his sister Nancy M. Conover of Storrs, CT, three nieces: Elizabeth, Joanne and Sarah Conover (and their families), stepson Kevin and his family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. Interment will be at Chester Bethel Cemetery, 2619 Foulk Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19810. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020