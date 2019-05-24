|
|
Richard O. Jennings
Newark, DE - Richard "Dickie" Olin Jennings, 76, of Newark, Delaware passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22nd in the care of his loving and dedicated children. Dickie is survived by his son, Harry Oliver Jennings(Sherry Jennings) daughter, Dottie Anne Jennings, his sisters, Patricia J. Beckett (William Beckett) and Sandra J. Sprague (Mark Sprague), three grandchildren, Tricia (Tom), Kyle and Kathleen, one great-grandson, Connor and last, but certainly not least, his golden retriever & constant buddy, Oliver, who has stayed by his side until the end.
Dickie served in the Military with 15 years in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger and 15 years in the U.S. Air Force and was so very proud to serve his country. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time with his beautiful late wife of 51 years, Patricia Jennings, the love of his life. They enjoyed dancing, spending time and traveling with friends. Dickie was a baseball, football and basketball coach for Our Lady of Fatima, and taught his son, Harry, everything he knows about sports so that he could excel. Dickie also spent time with his daughter, Dottie, helping with her backflips as a young girl in the backyard of their childhood home so that she could thrive at gymnastics. He also enjoyed carpentry, cars, boating, playing basketball and spending time with his many golden retrievers throughout the years. Dickie always put himself before others. As a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, he was kind, loving and giving to everyone he encountered; Dickie will be sorely missed by all.
Services are private to immediate family only at the Veteran's Cemetery, on Wednesday, May 29th. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to the as Cancer affects too many of all ages. To send messages of condolence visit. www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019