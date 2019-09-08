|
Richard Owen Ely
Charlestown - Richard Owen Ely, age 76, died suddenly, but peacefully at home on September 4, 2019.
Richard was the son of Dr. Jacob Owen Ely and Helen S. Ely. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in Newark, Delaware. Richard graduated from Newark High School in 1961, where he played several sports. He worked for W.L. Gore and Associates for 25 years before retiring. Richard served in the Army National Guard.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Owen and Helen S. Ely. He is survived by his siblings, Annette Schaumann, Janet Burkhart (David), Raymond Ely and Alan Ely (Grace) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019