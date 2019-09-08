Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Owen Ely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Owen Ely Obituary
Richard Owen Ely

Charlestown - Richard Owen Ely, age 76, died suddenly, but peacefully at home on September 4, 2019.

Richard was the son of Dr. Jacob Owen Ely and Helen S. Ely. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in Newark, Delaware. Richard graduated from Newark High School in 1961, where he played several sports. He worked for W.L. Gore and Associates for 25 years before retiring. Richard served in the Army National Guard.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Owen and Helen S. Ely. He is survived by his siblings, Annette Schaumann, Janet Burkhart (David), Raymond Ely and Alan Ely (Grace) and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now