Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Richard R. "Rich" "Dick" Gary Jr.

Richard R. "Rich" "Dick" Gary Jr. Obituary
Richard R. "Dick" "Rich" Gary, Jr.

Newark - Richard R. "Dick" "Rich" Gary, Jr., age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
