|
|
Richard Redman Ulmer, Sr
Wilmington - Richard, age 77, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Conrad High School. He worked for many years at Arledge T.V. before retiring in 2014. He was a lifetime member of Minquas Fire Company, a member of the Wise Owl 4H club, and the leader of Boy Scout Troop 343 out of Hillcrest Church. Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and model trains.
Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Ulmer in 2014 and his parents, Blanche and Lawrence Ulmer.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Beulah Ulmer; his sons, Richard "Elmo" Ulmer (Susan) and Rob Ulmer; his sister, Dolores Ellis (Gary); his brother, Lawrence Ulmer, Jr (Barbara); his grandchildren, Ricky, Bradley, Jessica and Ryan Ulmer and his great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ulmer.
Funeral Services will be at 12 noon on Friday, July 12 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Special Olympics Delaware https://www.sode.org/.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019