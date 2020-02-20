Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
Richard Reed


1937 - 2020
Richard Reed Obituary
Richard Reed

Wilmington, DE - Richard A. Reed, 83, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by love, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Richard was employed with Delmarva Power for 40 years. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and had many cherished friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and a big fan of country music. Richard will be tremendously missed and warmly remembered.

He is survived by his children, Denise Pettingill (Rob, deceased), Colleen Reed-Kern (Tom), Carol Simpers (Mike), Jenny Kreisher (Joe), Andrew Reed (Donna); 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Mary (O'Connell) Reed; his daughter, Joan.

The family is forever grateful to Richard's compassionate and loving caregivers.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, February 25 from 9:00-11:30AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

To view a complete obituary for Richard, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
