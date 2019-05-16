|
|
Richard "Rick Grant, Sr.
Newark - Richard "Rick" Dahmer Grant Sr., 63, of Newark, DE, passed away on May 13, 2019. Rick was a 1974 graduate of John Dickinson High School and owner of Grant Construction Co. since 1976. Rick was a loving father and genuinely cared for everyone around him. He was always available to people in need. He loved his family, nature, plants, animals, sailing and antique sports cars.
Preceded in death by his parents, John H. Grant Sr. and Jean Dahmer Grant, he is survived by his son, Richard Dahmer Grant Jr.; his companion, Michelle Collings; sisters, Nancy Norris (Ted) and Patricia Tomsic (Jeff); brothers, John Grant Jr. (Kay) and Steven Grant (Lynn); and many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and friends. He will be sadly missed.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Saturday, May 18th from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please support those struggling with mental health by making a donation in Rick's memory to the International Bipolar Foundation, 8775 Aero Drive, Suite 330, San Diego, CA 92123, https://ibpf.org/. For directions or to send an online condolence visit stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019