Richard Seabury Priest
Milton - Richard Seabury Priest passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born on November 2, 1941 to Otto and Dorothea Priest in San Francisco, California. Upon the death of his father, his mother moved with him to Staten Island, NY where he attended Tottenville High School. Upon graduation he enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam as a Paratrooper and sharpshooter. When he returned he served in the Army National Guard until 1969. In 1965 he married widow Elizabeth Grillo and together they raised her 3 daughters. She passed away in 1992 and Richard moved to Newark, Delaware. In 1995 he married Judith Veasey and in 2006 they retired to Milton, Delaware.
Richard started his career in Manufacturing at S.S. White in Staten Island and later worked for Penwalt as a supervisor. When he moved to Delaware he worked for Graver Technologies in Newark. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed making model planes, cars and tanks and collecting trains. His favorite pastime was tinkering with his 1964 GTO. He was also a member of Endeavor Lodge #17 AF&AM, Milton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Priest, his 3 daughters, Virginia Zsuffa (Richard), of Micco, FL, Mary Savona (Richard) of Newark, DE and Fran Skitzki of Scranton, PA; his 5 grandchildren, Tiffany McCarthy (Ryan) of Cockeysville, MD, Ricky, Amanda and Michael Savona of Newark, DE and Elizabeth Skitzki of Tunkhannock, PA; and his great-grandson, Austin McCarthy.
He is also survived by Judith's children; daughter, Joann Tyer (Gardner) and her children, Danielle (daughter, Kaylee), Matthew (Lauren) and Josh (Emily) and son, John McCarson and his children, Jordan and Ryan.
Family and friends may visit from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Goshen Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry Street, Milton, DE 19968, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to Goshen Methodist Church.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020