1/1
Richard Thomas Byrne
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas Byrne

Wilmington - Richard Byrne sadly passed away on August 21, 2020.

Richard was born in Philadelphia on April 25, 1940 to the late John and Kathryn (Hausmann) Byrne. He graduated from St. Joseph's College in 1962, and worked at a series of increasingly-vital positions in the field of human resource management at Sperry Univac and its successor companies from the mid-1960s until his retirement in 1999 from Lockheed Martin. In the 1970s, he was an innovator in the transition of human resource records from paper to digital platforms.

Richard enjoyed singing and sporting events. He was an active participant both in local politics in Montgomery County, Pa., and in the governance of Roman Catholic schools at St. Stanislaus and St. Jude in suburban Philadelphia.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bernice Ellen (Himes) Byrne, as well as his three sons: Richard (Jr.), Thomas (Judy), and John. He is also survived by his much beloved grandson Luke Francis Byrne.

Memorial and burial services are private. In lieu of flowers, we invite family and friends to make donations in Richard's memory to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved